Suspect's sister charged as accessory in fire that killed pastor's wife

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

LITTLETON, NC (WTVD) --
Another person has been charged in a fatal fire that killed a pastor's wife back in March.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Department, Kristina Saferite, Kevin Munn's sister, has been charged as an accessory after the fact to the kidnapping and killing of 76-year-old Nancy Alford.

Munn and Lester Kearney have also been charged in her death; they are facing first-degree murder.

Arrests made in deadly Warren County case
Two arrests have been made in the Warren County home invasion and fire that killed elderly woman according to Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters.


The incident happened Friday, March 9 at the couple's Warren County home.

Investigators said one intruder entered the home and beat up Rev. John Alford, adding that Nancy was then kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from a bank.

When she was taken home, the house caught on fire and Nancy died inside.

