Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officers were called to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Durham Wednesday morning after a suspicious bag was spotted outside.

The building at 301 Roycroft Drive was evacuated around 8 a.m. after someone spotted a bag that was left in the bushes in front of the building.

The DCSO Bomb Squad was alson called to the scene.

Authorities later determined the suspicious bag was a duffel bag with blankets inside and cleared the scene.
