Swimmer dies in rough conditions at Outer Banks

A man died Saturday after being swept away by rough surf and strong currents at the Outer Banks.The Town of Kill Devil Hills issued a news release saying the man went swimming Saturday despite red flags that showed swimming was prohibited because of rough conditions.Town officials say the man in his 60s was caught in strong currents that moved him quickly to the South.Lifeguards jumped in and pulled him out, but he was unresponsive. Lifeguards and paramedics tried CPR. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.Several people have died off the Outer Banks this year swimming in rough conditions.Authorities didn't immediately return messages asking whether a tropical weather system off the East Coast contributed to the death.