Tarboro assisted living facility resident accused of strangling, killing another resident

Trenneth Axel Pace

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
An arrest has been made in the death of a 75-year-old resident of a Tarboro assisted living facility.

Rebecca Eudy was found dead on April 5 at the Open Fields Assisted Living facility on Western Boulevard.

Authorities later determined that she had been strangled.

Now 60-year-old Trenneth Axel Pace is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Police say he was also a resident at the facility and an acquaintance of Eudy.

Pace is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.
