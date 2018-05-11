An arrest has been made in the death of a 75-year-old resident of a Tarboro assisted living facility.Rebecca Eudy was found dead on April 5 at the Open Fields Assisted Living facility on Western Boulevard.Authorities later determined that she had been strangled.Now 60-year-old Trenneth Axel Pace is charged with first-degree murder in her death.Police say he was also a resident at the facility and an acquaintance of Eudy.Pace is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.