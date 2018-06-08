Teacher claims school made him resign for not using transgender student's name

LOUISE SIMPSON
An Indiana orchestra teacher claims his former school forced him to resign after he refused to refer to a transgender student by their preferred name.

Brownsburg High School has a policy that mandates teachers call transgender students by their preferred name, in place of their birth name.

John Kluge, who taught at the high school for four years, disagreed with the rule and said he instead wanted to refer to the student by their last name.

"I feel the compelled speech of forcing a teacher to take a side on this very highly controversial topic is a violation of our First Amendment rights," Kluge told ABC affiliate WRTV.

Kluge told WRTV the school told him he must either follow the policy, resign or be fired. He said he submitted a conditional resignation later, but later withdrew the resignation before the deadline.

A school district representative told WRTV that Kluge voluntarily submitted a resignation and the administration accepted it.

Kluge believed he would be suspended pending termination on May 1, according to WRTV. He called his meeting with the administration "very threatening" and "bullying."

"I enjoy being the orchestra teacher at Brownsburg," Kluge wrote in a statement. "It's unfortunate that the administration is not letting me come back and that they are unwilling to continue a reasonable accommodation that most people consider to be very common sense."

He went on to ask that the board reconsider his termination.

The administration told WRTV it's complying with all state and federal laws.

According to the Brownsburg Community School Corporation, a student is allowed to change their preferred name only with a letter from a parent and a health care professional.

"Showing a lack of support for transgender youth is what drives up the suicide rates of transgender youth in Indiana," Chris Paulsen, executive director of the LGBTQ organization Indiana Youth Group, told WRTV.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash that closed Cliffdale Road
Durham ponders what to do with Confederate monuments
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers
Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing
Show More
Baby found dead off Florida coast was 4-7 days old
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID
Holly Springs booster warns of student-athlete fundraising scam
More News