Teachers air grievances, call demonstration an 'uprising'

More than 10,000 people are expected to show up to the General Assembly May 16 and fight for more funding."They are starving our school districts," said North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell. "Public education is the economy. It's for everyone. It's the one thing that in society every facet benefits from, and we're not doing a very good job of it."NCAE has called the May 16 demonstration "an uprising" after so much has been stripped away from education over the years."If it were a business, it would be shut down," said Jewell.Pay is a point of contention; not only what they make, but what could be taken out.Teachers have been paying out-of-pocket for textbooks, pencils, and paper.Some are resorting to GoFundMe pages to meet the needs.One North Carolina wrote on her page, https://www.gofundme.com/help-fund-ms-bells-classroom "I have no funds or resources to fill our classrooms."When teachers take a personal day, for instance, to attend their child's graduation, they are docked $50."They have to pay for it. They have to pay for their own sub and that's unheard of in most states," said Jewell.ABC11 is learning that principals are making tough decisions with their working budget."Whether or not to pay a light bill or to buy toilet paper," Jewell said.The association said the state has taken away master degree pay, longevity pay, and due process rights.Health care premiums went up recently. Some employees saw a drastic hike."Two-hundred percent," said Jewell. "So when teachers did get a little bit of a raise last year, it was taken away in their health insurance."House Speaker Tim Moore said on National Teacher Appreciation Day, "When we peel back the political rhetoric on teacher pay, the facts indicate North Carolina educators received considerable gains in compensation for the incredible work they do in our schools."Moore says there will be a fifth consecutive pay raise in 2018 and he noted that 47 percent of the state's budget goes to teachers and higher education staff salary.Moore said there are bonus programs and compensation incentives for teachers, which includes Supplement for Highly Qualified Graduates and Third-Grade Reading Bonuses.Senate Leader Phil Berger has sounded off about the planned massive demonstration.Several districts are closing since so many teachers asked off.Berger has warned that 'teacher strikes are illegal" and the rally is looking more like a "work slow down" that's jeopardizing a "critical time for students.""Nothing's illegal about this. This is all done within the confines of public education law," said Jewell. "We're fighting for the bigger goal of making their education and their quality of education better in North Carolina. It's a sacrifice of one day."