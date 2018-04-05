21st annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival underway in Durham

The 21st annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is underway in Durham through Sunday, April 8.While most movies require you purchase a ticket, there are several free movies you can check out.This 2016 film follows three students at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women over the course of their senior year. The movie shows how the young women find support and a creative outlet through their school step dance team.This 2009 film traces the journey of Jacquy Pfeiffer, the co-founder of the French Pastry School in Chicago, through the 2008 Meillleur Ouvrier de France pastry competition. The MOF is held every four years as top chefs compete for the French pastry world's highest honor.This 2018 film examines the diversity and equity at Oak Park and River Forest High School in Chicago. The school is home to 3,000 students, the film takes the audience inside classrooms, administrative meetings, and even school board decisions about how race and resources play a role in the ability to succeed. (Ticket required and can be obtained at the Full Frame box office in the Durham Convention Center next to the Carolina Theatre)For more information