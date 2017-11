There's nothing worse than driving to McDonald's craving a McFlurry, only to find out that their ice cream machine is down. Well, fear no more because there's an app for that!Ice Check allows people to search for their nearest McDonald's and view the status of its ice cream machine in real time before they pull up to the drive-thru and get served at Supersized side of disappointment.How does it work?Well, each location that has an ice cream machine is given a gray ice cream cone icon. If the machine is down, the icon turns pink.The best part? The app is super interactive, so users are able to change the status of a machine - like switching the machine to "off" if it's broken.Currently, the app is only available for Apple users However, users are complaining that all locations haven't been listed yet.