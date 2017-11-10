Ice Check allows people to search for their nearest McDonald's and view the status of its ice cream machine in real time before they pull up to the drive-thru and get served at Supersized side of disappointment.
How does it work?
Well, each location that has an ice cream machine is given a gray ice cream cone icon. If the machine is down, the icon turns pink.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The best part? The app is super interactive, so users are able to change the status of a machine - like switching the machine to "off" if it's broken.
Currently, the app is only available for Apple users.
However, users are complaining that all locations haven't been listed yet.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD