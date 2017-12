MORE: FCC releases statement on repeal of #NetNeutrality rules, saying the move "will protect consumers at far less cost to investment than the prior rigid and wide-ranging utility rules." https://t.co/zEAZbBoXS3 pic.twitter.com/RvqNNnoUhw — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 14, 2017

The FCC votes on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.The five-member panel includes three Republicans and two Democrats.Repeal supporters claim the rules unnecessarily regulate the industry and impede the free market.Under the old rules, internet service providers are prohibited from influencing loading speeds for specific websites or apps. Thursday's repeal vote rescinds policies that treat the internet as a utility and potentially lead to the creation of different lanes of speeds for websites or content creators willing to pay for them. Critics worry that those costs could be passed along to consumers.Under the new law, internet service providers would have to disclose whether they engage in certain types of conduct, such as blocking and prioritization. They must further explicitly publicize what is throttled and what is blocked, with the information posted on an easily accessible website hosted by the company or the FCC.Repeal is a hallmark victory for the FCC's Republican chairman Ajit Pai whose 11-month tenure has seen him strongly advocate for reduced regulation.Eighteen state attorneys general made a last-ditch effort to delay the vote by claiming they have uncovered more than a million public comments on the motion using fraudulent identities."The FCC must delay its vote until we get to the bottom of this massive fraud," said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Pai has ignored requests for a delay.An additional bipartisan request to halt the vote came from Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine, this week, who argued that Congress and the FCC should hold public hearings "in order to investigate the best way to ensure citizens, and our economy have strong net neutrality protections that guarantee consumer choice, free markets, and continued growth."More than a hundred House Republicans sent a letter to the FCC on Wednesday applauding the agency's plan to repeal its net neutrality rules.While some internet service providers, including Comcast, have promised never to throttle speeds or block websites, the debate over the matter has been ugly at times, with Pai claiming that his family has been harassed over his stance.The FCC's ruling quickly became the hot topic at Thursday night's holiday social of Triangle computer code writers in Raleigh.James Fredley stood solidly against the rollback: "Because we really need to have a fair playing field on the internet. That's what allowed it to thrive."Fredley's an executive at a two-year-old tech startup in Raleigh; part of the Triangle's rapidly growing tech ecosystem -- that Fredley thinks comes out on the losing end of the FCC's decision."There's so many smaller tech companies, there's a lot of medium-sized, large tech companies (in the Triangle) that could be negatively impacted," he said.Michael Kimsal own's Wake Forest Coworking. He leases workspace to many budding local digital entrepreneurs."Personally, I think it's bad," Kimsal said of the FCC ruling. "It probably won't have an overnight impact as in tomorrow everybody shuts down but it will probably have some added costs for people and it may slow some of the innovation that may be happening."