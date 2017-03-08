TECHNOLOGY

Just here for the articles: City's old website used for porn

(Shutterstock)

SPRINGFIELD, Florida --
Officials in a Florida Panhandle city say their former website has been taken over by someone hosting pornographic content.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the city of Springfield began receiving complaints last week from citizens who were visiting the city's old website.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city apparently let the old domain name expire, and the site now contains pornography.

Springfield switched its website to a .gov domain about three years ago. The city's information technology department is seeking to buy back the old domain and any domains names similar to the city's current website, springfield.fl.gov.

___

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypornographyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook quietly rolls out 'disputed news' tag
Facebook rolls out new suicide-prevention tools
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Selfie stick creator back with 'less annoying' invention
More Technology
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Day Without a Woman: Triangle to take part in protest
Snow this weekend?!
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark
Report slams Duke University in wake of uranium breach
Show More
Mom accused of letting 10-year-old son drive
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Woman battling depression pleads for pup's safe return
Durham Police seek man, woman in Circle K robbery
Chapel Hill Police search for man who robbed downtown bank
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos