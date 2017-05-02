Digital Danger: Navigating the world of social apps

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --Do you know what your children are doing online?
These days, there are many apps that allow people to communicate discreetly and share virtually every aspects of their lives.
But with an ever-increasing number of apps that connect the world, parents must be extra vigilant about who their children are talking to and what images and information they are sharing.
That's why a "Digital Dangers" workshop was held Monday night at Hope Chapel in Apex and streamed live on ABC11.com
Presenters discussed ways to keep children and youth safe as they navigate social media and online communications through cellphones, tablets, and computers.
They shared hands-on strategies for talking with youngsters about safe online practices and how to be good "digital citizens."
The presenters were Natalie Wood Riche, Outreach Specialist, NC Department of Justice, Detective Matt Pearson of the Cary Police Department, and Abbi Tenaglia, Founder and Director of Transforming Hope Ministries
If you weren't able to attend or want to watch a replay, the town hall is presented here in four parts, each roughly 30 minutes long. And if you know someone who would benefit from this information, please share this post.
