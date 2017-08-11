Durham social media app looks to change the conversation

A Durham startup - or perhaps an upstart - is taking on the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.The website (and app) is called SpokeHub. The CEO behind it is a Durham native and so are many of the folks who work there.The social media network launched about a year ago and hopes to bring chat rooms into the 21st-century. The app works by allowing users to create chat rooms, or hubs as they're called, around all sorts of topics.Anyone can join in on the conversation, even celebrities connecting with their fans - like George Lopez who started a hub for his new television show.SpokeHub allows users to chime in with pictures or emojis, and moderate the discussion in the hubs, connecting with others on there as they see fit. The idea is to allow users to widen the conversation past their familiar friendship circles, yet to focus in on the topic they love."As we're all watching these different types of events," Robert Hartsfield, CEO of SpokeHub said, "let me use the NFL preseason - it's one thing to go out there and just post it and hope that folks understand exactly what you're talking about at that moment, but what we're doing is allowing folks to really congregate in a hub around that game and really interact amongst that really specific topic."If you'd like to learn more about the local tech company, they're making stops at the following college campuses.August 19 - NC States PackapaloozaAugust 20 - UNC Fall FestAugust 21 - ECU PiratepaloozaAugust 23 - Special guests at Duke Orientation Event "Truth in the Age of Technology"