TECHNOLOGY

Durham social media app looks to change the conversation

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham's SpokeHub launched about a year ago and hopes to bring chat rooms into the 21st-century.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham startup - or perhaps an upstart - is taking on the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The website (and app) is called SpokeHub. The CEO behind it is a Durham native and so are many of the folks who work there.

The social media network launched about a year ago and hopes to bring chat rooms into the 21st-century. The app works by allowing users to create chat rooms, or hubs as they're called, around all sorts of topics.



Anyone can join in on the conversation, even celebrities connecting with their fans - like George Lopez who started a hub for his new television show.

SpokeHub allows users to chime in with pictures or emojis, and moderate the discussion in the hubs, connecting with others on there as they see fit. The idea is to allow users to widen the conversation past their familiar friendship circles, yet to focus in on the topic they love.

"As we're all watching these different types of events," Robert Hartsfield, CEO of SpokeHub said, "let me use the NFL preseason - it's one thing to go out there and just post it and hope that folks understand exactly what you're talking about at that moment, but what we're doing is allowing folks to really congregate in a hub around that game and really interact amongst that really specific topic."

If you'd like to learn more about the local tech company, they're making stops at the following college campuses.

August 19 - NC States Packapalooza
August 20 - UNC Fall Fest
August 21 - ECU Piratepalooza
August 23 - Special guests at Duke Orientation Event "Truth in the Age of Technology"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysocial appssocial mediadurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Jeff Bezos 'briefly' richest person in the world
Drones used in emergency response at NC beaches
Wisconsin company offers to microchip employees
More Technology
Top Stories
Raleigh man dies after van falls, crushes him
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
1 charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 77-year-old
Fort Bragg releasing non-essential personnel because of water main break
NC man, 72, pinned under riding mower for 30 hours
Show More
Raleigh DMV license plate office shut down
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Tobacco Trail tunnel to be built in Cary
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
'Concussion' doctor says youth football is 'child abuse'
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, August 11, 2017
Grill tank explosion brings down Raleigh home
Wake Co. parents told last minute of school bus stop change
Telemarketing scheme cheated hundreds out of millions
More Video