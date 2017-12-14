TROUBLESHOOTER

Email scam targeting Hotmail users

By
The Internal Revenue Service has received more than 900 complaints about a new email scam targeting Hotmail users.

Scammers are trying to steal personal and financial information. According to the IRS, the phishing email subject line reads: "Internal Revenue Service Email No. XXXX | We're processing your request soon | TXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX".

The email leads taxpayers to sign in to a fake Microsoft page and then asks for personal and financial information. The suspect websites associated with this scam have been shut down, but the IRS warns taxpayers should be on the lookout for similar schemes.

If you receive unsolicited emails claiming to be from the IRS should forward it to phishing@irs.gov and then delete it. It is important to keep in mind the IRS generally does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. This scam is just one of the many scams targeting taxpayers.
