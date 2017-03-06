Facebook quietly rolls out 'disputed news' tag

Facebook recently and quietly rolled out its "disputed news" tag.Users may have already begun to notice that certain news stories are marked as disputed on popular social media network.Facebook has added a new help page outlining how it works on your News Feed."News stories that are reported as fake by people on Facebook may be reviewed by independent third-party fact-checkers," according to the site. "These fact-checkers will be signatories of the non-partisan Poynter Code of Principles."Facebook says a story may be marked as disputed if the fact-checkers find the story to be fake.Read more about how the new feature works