Facebook rolls out new suicide-prevention tools

Facebook is getting a lot of praise for launching suicide-prevention tools after three teens live streamed their suicide on the social network.You can now flag a video on Facebook Live after watching someone go through a struggle. If you're live streaming your own struggle, the social network will send a pop-up offering live chat from numerous crises support organizations through Facebook Messenger.Facebook will also provide tips on how to reach out to a friend."You have to take it seriously, a lot of people worry if they talk about suicide it will cause it. Talking about it is the right way to go, you don't want to leave them alone," said a correspondent on Good Morning America.Facebook said it's rolling out the new features because there's a death by suicide every 40 seconds. It's the leading cause of death for 15 to 29-year-olds.