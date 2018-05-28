HACKING

FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI agents say a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers. (KGO-TV)

The FBI has an urgent request for you -- reboot your router, now.

Agents say a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers.

The agency wants the public to turn off their routers, then turn them right back on again.

Malware is capable of blocking web traffic and collecting information that passes through home and office routers.

Agents believe the group behind the malware is the same that hacked the Democratic National Committee before the 2016 presidential election.

Here is a list of known affected routers, compiled and posted by Symantec:

  • Linksys (models E1200, E2500 & WRVS4400N)

  • Mikrotik RouterOS Versions for Cloud Core Routers (versions 1016, 1036 & 1072)

  • Netgear (models DGN2200, R6400, R7000, R8000, WNR1000 & WNR2000)

  • QNAP (models TS251 & TS439 Pro)

  • Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

  • TP-Link R600VPN
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrussiahackinginternetsecurity breachwarningFBIu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HACKING
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
Check your routers! US and UK blame Russia for cyber hacks worldwide
More hacking
TECHNOLOGY
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
ACLU calls for Amazon to stop offering facial recognition technology
Apple considers the Triangle as location for new project
More Technology
Top Stories
Ironman signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community
Nat'l Guardsman missing after catastrophic Md. flash flood
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle
Lee Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in identifying men who burglarized home
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville home invasion, shooting
Show More
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull
Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
More News