TECHNOLOGY

Girl Scouts will offer cybersecurity badges

Beginning September 2018, the Girl Scouts will start offering cybersecurity badges. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) hopes to equip the next generation of computer programmers by offering new cybersecurity badges.

Palo Alto Networks is partnering with GSUSA to introduce 18 badges beginning in September 2018. The organizations hope to develop problem-solving and leadership skills, and encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

GSUSA said on their website, "This national effort is a huge step toward eliminating traditional barriers to industry access, such as gender and geography, and will target girls as young as five years old, ensuring that even the youngest girls have a foundation primed for future life and career success."
