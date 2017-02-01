Google Fiber comes to Raleigh

Google Fiber is expanding in the Triangle, folks in the North Hills and Midtown area of Raleigh can now sign up for services @ABC11_WTVD — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) February 1, 2017

Google's coveted high-speed internet is now in the capital city!Months after Google Fiber first debuted in the Town of Morrisville, the ultra-fast service is now in Raleigh's North Hills.Starting Wednesday, Google Fiber is accepting sign-ups for residents and businesses in the North Hill's area.The company also announced Wednesday the grand opening of their new Raleigh Fiber Space at the 518 West Jones building in Glenwood South.During Raleigh First Friday, any one can step inside the historic location and test out Google Fiber's Gigabit Internet and TV.If you live in the Triangle, check your address atfor updates on when the service will come to your area.