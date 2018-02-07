TROUBLESHOOTER

How to get your personal info out of online searches

(Shutterstock)

By
Your information is out there on the internet for all eyes to see.

Not just your name and address, but your income, religious affiliation, any criminal or legal action against you - some of the websites even rate your reputation.

There are more than a dozen people-search websites out there that use information that's publicly available and consolidates that information for all eyes to see. If you pay for the service, the websites disclose even more personal information.

Many of these websites allow you to opt out of being included in their people searches.

However, it does take time to opt out of every website.

Click here for some of the most popular people search websites and instructions on how to opt out of each website. If you don't have the time to visit all these different sites and opt-out, there are programs that will do it for you. The only catch is, it comes with a hefty price tag.

DeleteMe, offered through Abine claims to search and remove the names you submit to them. From one person the cost starts at $69 a year, and for two people the cost right now starts at $179.99 a year.

While the process may seem daunting and time-consuming, these steps will help to keep your personal information private and off the Internet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypersonal financeidentity theftinternettroubleshootersearchdata breachNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Scam targets your phone number to steal your money
Families struggle for answers as dog thefts rise in NC
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
Lawmaker calls for FDA probe into kids makeup after ABC11 report
More troubleshooter
TECHNOLOGY
Scam targets your phone number to steal your money
Facebook says it's not limiting your feed to 26 friends
Tips to extend a phone's battery life
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top
More Technology
Top Stories
Holly Springs HS teacher facing child pornography charges
Much needed rain falling across the area
Government budget deal reached
Man charged for posing as Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS
2 correctional officers assaulted at women's prison in Raleigh
Video: Deputy pepper-sprays Seventy-First high school student
Man leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham
NC officer comforts baby after mother shot while breastfeeding
Show More
14-year-old shot in Harnett County
Riverside HS student arrested after bringing pistol, marijuana to school
Off-duty Durham County deputy arrested for DWI
Mom: NC teacher bit her 4-year-old's finger, causing infection
More Rain This Weekend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
More Photos