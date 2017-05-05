TECHNOLOGY

iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing peoples' minds

An iPhone trick that allows users to backspace on the phone's calculator.

We use our phones everyday, but sometimes we learn new tricks that makes our lives a lot easier.

Twitter user censoredialogue discovered an iPhone calculator trick that allows users easily swipe on the display to delete numbers.



Baylor University student Jazz Johnson discovered the trick while searching through Reddit, according to BuzzFeed News. His twitter video has received over 28,000 retweets with countless users sharing their disbelief at the simplicity of the trick.

