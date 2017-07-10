TECHNOLOGY

Don't believe the latest Facebook hoax, 'Jayden K. Smith' hacker friend request

(Shutterstock)

Have you seen a message on Facebook warning about accepting a friend request from Jayden K. Smith? Turns out the message claiming adding Jayden K. Smith as a friend will allow hackers to access your account is a hoax.

The message reads:

"Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them."

According to Snopes.com, there are multiple variants on the "long-running hoax."

Snopes said on their website, "Variants of these messages are circulated endlessly, with different names swapped in and out as various pranksters decide to play jokes on people they know by inserting their acquaintances' names and addresses into the warning in place of the existing information."
