APPLE

New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS

EMBED </>More News Videos

First it was rose gold, then it was matte black, and now it's vibrant red. Apple has announced the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition phones. (Apple)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
First it was rose gold, then it was matte black, and now it's vibrant red. Apple has announced the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition phones.


Apple says the devices are in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED) and will give customers "an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation."
Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone.

Apple unveiled new iPhones in partnership with (RED) in Cupertino, Calif. on Tuesday, March 2, 2017.


"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands."

The special phones will be available to order online worldwide and in stores starting this Friday.

Click here to learn more about the announcement.
Related Topics:
technologybusinessiphonegadgetsappletim cookAIDSfundraiseru.s. & worldCupertino
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
APPLE
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
VIDEO: Man goes on angry rampage inside Apple store
Touchscreen woes plague some iPhone users
Lines form for iPhone 7 release
More apple
TECHNOLOGY
Troubleshooter helps woman who bought faulty computer
XBOX ONE battery chargers recalled due to burn hazard
City's old website used for porn
Facebook quietly rolls out 'disputed news' tag
More Technology
Top Stories
18-year-old charged in murder of man found strangled
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day
Building developer says Raleigh fire 'just bad luck'
Cumberland County jogger severely injured in dog attack
Wake race relations, calendar changes up for discussion
Show More
Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US flights
Finding cause of Raleigh fire a 'tough investigation'
Durham police arrest two in robbery near bus stop
Wood-frame apartments cheaper, but fire risks increase
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
More News
Top Video
Building developer says Raleigh fire 'just bad luck'
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Want to get home? Get out and push!
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
More Video