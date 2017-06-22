Raleigh kids at coding camp need to eat; you can help

More than a dozen children 10-16 years old are part of a program at NC State to learn how to code, and create video games and phone apps. A camp like this typically costs nearly $1,000 a week.But NC State partnered with the Raleigh Police Department's anti-gang initiative and the Give Back Organization to offer it for free.For the next six weeks, these youngsters will stay busy while they're out of school - and learn something that could change the course of their life.The program is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - but these kids have to eat! And their food donation fell through at the last minute. Without it, the program can't last.These children get breakfast and a hot lunch - many times at NC State's cafeteria. They live fewer than 10 miles away but none of them had ever even stepped on NC State's campus before.This is giving them a bigger world view, opening their eyes to what's available for them if they work hard, and teaching them skills that could change their life.Here's how you can help make sure they get the full six weeks' worth of learning: