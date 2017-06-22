TECHNOLOGY

Raleigh kids at coding camp need to eat; you can help

EMBED </>More Videos

These Raleigh youngsters are learning coding and building apps for free thanks to an initiative.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
More than a dozen children 10-16 years old are part of a program at NC State to learn how to code, and create video games and phone apps. A camp like this typically costs nearly $1,000 a week.

But NC State partnered with the Raleigh Police Department's anti-gang initiative and the Give Back Organization to offer it for free.

For the next six weeks, these youngsters will stay busy while they're out of school - and learn something that could change the course of their life.

The program is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - but these kids have to eat! And their food donation fell through at the last minute. Without it, the program can't last.

These children get breakfast and a hot lunch - many times at NC State's cafeteria. They live fewer than 10 miles away but none of them had ever even stepped on NC State's campus before.

This is giving them a bigger world view, opening their eyes to what's available for them if they work hard, and teaching them skills that could change their life.

Here's how you can help make sure they get the full six weeks' worth of learning:

GoFundMe: Games Over Gangs
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologync state universityfeed our kidsraleigh newsbuzzworthytechnologyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Girl Scouts will offer cybersecurity badges
Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000
Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day
How to prevent annoying robocalls
More Technology
Top Stories
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
I-40/I-540 closure will affect traffic through July 4
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
What's next for the Senate health care bill?
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
Senate agrees driver's ed should include police stops
North Carolina 'DC Pizzagate' shooter sentenced
Show More
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Trump tweets that he did not record Comey
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
More News
Top Video
I-40/I-540 closure will affect traffic through July 4
Watch: Thief tripped up by pants on camera
Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
More Video