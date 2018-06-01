EMOJIS

Gingers, rejoice! Redheaded emojis among new batch coming soon

EMBED </>More Videos

Redheads, leafy greens, a pirate flag and an abacus are among more than 160 new emojis coming soon to a device near you. (Shutterstock, Unicode)

Danny Clemens
Gingers, prepare to up your emoji game!

There will soon be more than 160 new emojis available, including a whole slew of redheads. In addition to the multicultural family of gingers, you'll also have the option to choose between several different hairstyles like curly hair, grey hair and even no hair.

As far as more traditional emoticons are concerned, you'll soon see a smiling face with three hearts, a partying face, a woozy face, a pleading face and dueling hot and cold faces.



Raccoons, llamas, hippos, kangaroos, peacocks, parrots, lobsters and mosquitos will join the animal kingdom of emojis, and mangos, leafy greens, bagels, salt and moon cake will be available on the emoji menu.

Other new additions include a pirate flag, a DNA helix, toilet paper, a sponge, an abacus, a jigsaw puzzle piece, a firecracker and a compass.

The Unicode Consortium, the organization that governs how text and other characters are rendered on computers, phones and other electronics, will officially introduce the new emojis when it releases the 11th version of Unicode standard on June 5.

The new emojis, though, won't appear on your phone automatically; it's still up to companies like Apple and Samsung to design their own versions of the emojis and roll them out to devices in the form of a software update.

According to emoji historian Jeremy Burge, it will likely take the rest of the year for all major tech companies to roll out the new set of emojis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocietycellphoneemojisfun stuffbuzzworthyinternet
EMOJIS
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
New emojis coming to a phone near you
Apple previews new emojis
More emojis
TECHNOLOGY
Uber launches emergency 'panic button' for U.S. riders
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
More Technology
Top Stories
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
3 million miles - but that's only part of GoRaleigh bus driver's colorful story
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
2 men face numerous charges after 6-week crime spree in Harnett Co.
Woman killed in Harnett Co. was an NC State student, officials say
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Trump announces summit with North Korea is back on
Show More
Violent robbery leaves Durham Harris Teeter workers, customers shaken
Razor blade found taped to NC gas pump
Legislators finalize $23.9 billion budget; send it to Cooper's desk
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
Neighbors surprised as FBI searches Cary home
More News