Report says women better in tech than men

(Shutterstock)

Men typically dominate high-paying tech jobs, but a new study from the Brookings Institution finds women have better digital skills.

The study from the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution called "Digitalization and the American Workforce" measured men's and women's digital abilities, and found overall that women had stronger skills than men do.

According to the study, "Women, with slightly higher aggregate digital scores (48) than men (45), represent about three-quarters of the workforce in many of the largest medium-digital occupational groups, such as health care, office administration, and education. Conversely, men continue to dominate the highest-level digital occupations, such as computer, engineering and management fields, as well as lower-digital occupations such as transportation, construction, natural resources, and building and grounds occupations."

