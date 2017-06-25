TECHNOLOGY

Snap Map: Snapchat's new feature raises privacy concerns

Are new features on Snapchat update a privacy risk? ABC News reports on June 25, 2017. (WPVI)

The popular social media app Snapchat promotes its latest feature as a new way to explore the world, but critics say it comes with major privacy concerns.

The new feature, Snap Map, pinpoints users' exact locations on a map once they've shared a story with friends.

"It is very easy to accidentally share everything you got with more people than you need to and that's the scariest portion," tech expert Charles Tendell said.

"It's interesting, but I think it's kind of scary at the same time," Snapchat user Dan Humphrey said.
Snapchat's representatives say location sharing is off by default in a setting called "Ghost Mode." They say it's impossible to share your location with someone who isn't your friend.

A spokesperson tells ABC News in a statement: "We want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents, and educators have accurate information about how the snap map works."

If you are interested in Snap Map, to set it up, in camera mode, pinch to zoom out and view the map, and share your location by clicking on the top right icon.

The map also includes public snaps of what's happening at users' favorite venues.

"If they're out in public, having fun and they're using Snapchat and sending funny videos, they want you to be able to be there and kind of virtually participate in what's going on," Tendell said.

