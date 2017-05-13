Students display robots at Durham invitational

Innovative teenagers flocked to Northgate Mall for the first Bull City Robotics Invitational on Saturday.Smart students designed, programmed, and operated the machines on display Saturday."Less of a competition, and more of a thing to get the word out of our First Robot Organization out to all these other people," said Xander Lord, a student at Camelot Academy. "Looking at them, it seems like they're really enjoying it."The Camelot Academy team hosted the event that drew teams from Asheville, Cary, Elon, Apex, and Durham. The teens worked hard on the robots, and some even got their start very early in life."This is, overall, a larger organization called 'First,'" said Camelot coach Robert Radcliffe. "It actually starts in kindergarten or first grade with a Lego kit they get."Students then pursue their robotics interest through middle school and high school."All of our graduates have gone on to a STEM environment for college," Radcliffe said.