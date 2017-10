EMBED >More News Videos Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you. ABC News report during Good Morning America on October 25, 2017.

Texting and walking could cost you if you're crossing the street in Hawaii.The new law goes into effect for Honolulu Wednesday.If you're caught in the crosswalk on your phone, your first ticket will run you up to $35.It goes all the way up to nearly $100 for repeat offenders.Laptops, hand-held video games, and digital cameras are also off limits when crossing the street.