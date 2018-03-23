COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Top tech under $200

Looking for a new toy or gadget but you don't want to break the bank? ABC11 Influencer TechMeOut has you covered.

Here are her top picks for March that are under $200.



- BLK HAWKS BY FALKN:
$129.99 but save $50 w/ promo code: TOPTECH
www.falknusa.com



- NOMAD RUGGED CABLES:
Prices vary but start at $29.95
http://bit.ly/2mdQmd9


- VANTRUE CAR MOUNT:
$9
http://amzn.to/2mV8gVz


$16.99
- SCARF CASES:
http://amzn.to/2myltCQ


- HARMONY BLUETOOTH SPEAKER BY TRAKK:
$25
http://amzn.to/2nAeUOy

TechMeOut is an ABC11 Influencer. You can view more of Jervina's work on her blog. Learn more about the ABC11 Influencer program here.
