Troubleshooter helps woman who bought faulty computer

Beverly Hill quickly had problems with the new computer she bought.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
When you get a new computer, you expect it to last. In August, Beverly Hill purchased a brand new computer but by October she ran into problems.

"I started getting these error messages. It said CPU fan," Beverly explained. "It just wouldn't stay on. It kept cutting off."

With the computer being only a few months old it was still under warranty with Lenovo, so she contacted them.

Lenovo told her she could send it back for repair with a 6 to 8 week turnaround.

A frustrated Beverly explained to Lenovo that she did not want to be without a computer for that long, and they offered her an in-home repair.

She thought that would work great, so she said Lenovo sent her the part. All she needed was a repair appointment. It seemed simple enough, but the frustrations grew.

"I waited and waited and waited," she said, but two months later, she was still waiting.

"I wanted my computer fixed. I live off my computer," Beverly said.

After she had had enough waiting, Beverly contacted me and I reached out to Lenovo. Shortly after, Beverly received great news. Not only did they send her a new computer but Lenovo sent her the upgraded version of the computer she had before.

"I just want to thank you. I appreciate it," she said.

Lenovo worked directly with Beverly to quickly get her issue resolved, and she said she's happy with the quick resolution.

