VIDEO: Social media changes the world of professional wrestling

Social media changes the world of professional wrestling

Dearon Smith, Jeremy Baker & Josh Chapin
Social media has changed the way we view the world. We can't go anywhere or do anything without seeing a hashtag or a Twitter handle.

Nowhere is that truer than in the world of sports entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and its superstars have more followers than Major League Baseball, the NFL, and the NBA.

"It's almost like the fans getting an intimate connection and an intimate look with the superstars now which they didn't before", said WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Social Media now allows fans to gain an inside look not only into the professional but also the personal lives of their favorite wrestlers.

Stratus is a former seven-time WWE women's champion and is in town this weekend for the annual Raleigh Supercon. She says she loves having that connection with the fans.

"I appreciate them. They built me. I am who I am because of them...love having a forum to be able to connect with them still"

On the other hand, not all legends enjoy the transparency of social media.

WWE legend and hall of fame member Hillbilly Jim says that while he's not happy about the effect social media has had on wrestling, he knows it's just another sign that times are changing.

"The world has become much smaller. We can do something here today in Raleigh and it could be all over the world in an hour from now," he said.

For the fans of WWE and their social media platforms, Jim has one piece of advice.

"Technology is here to help your life, not be your life. If you make it your life, you are making a mistake."
