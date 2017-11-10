TECHNOLOGY

Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how to remove your info (Shutterstock)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two websites offer searchable databases of personal information you may regard as private, including previous addresses, age, previous names, relatives, and phone numbers. Here's what you can do to remove yourself and your family.

How to remove your information from Beenverified.com
  • Search https://www.beenverified.com/ in your search bar
  • Scroll to the bottom of the screen
  • In the middle left side of the page under the "help" section, click Remove my info
  • A new page will load, prompting a search for your information
  • Search and find info
  • A new page will load with the words "Send my opt-out request" at the top
  • Submit email
  • The website will send you an email, asking you to confirm the removal of information
  • A second email will confirm your information removal.


How to remove information from Truepeoplesearch.com
  • Search https://www.truepeoplesearch.com/removal in your search bar
  • Verify you aren't a robot, and select proper boxes
  • A new page will appear, prompting you to search for your name
  • Select your name and information
  • A new page will open detailing information, scroll to the bottom, select "Remove this Record"
  • A new page will open and say note that your request for removal was taken and that your information should be removed within a few hours
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technology
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
iPhone glitch creating typos for users
Lines form as new iPhone X hits stores
More Technology
Top Stories
Freeze warning tonight
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
Durham domestic abuse survivor hopes new app will save lives
Raleigh residents react to city's pricey new logo
Wake Co. death investigation leads to arrest on other crime
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Show More
What Senate Republicans are proposing in their tax plan
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
Former Fort Bragg lieutenant colonel 'armed and dangerous'
Operation Coming Home welcomes widowed soldier's wife, family home
Student found dead in dorm identified as Raleigh freshman
More News
Top Video
New permits, old fears at site of downtown Raleigh fire
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Kids in Nature
Raleigh residents react to city's pricey new logo
More Video