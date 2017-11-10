Website reveals personal information; how to remove your info

Search https://www.beenverified.com/ in your search bar

Scroll to the bottom of the screen

In the middle left side of the page under the "help" section, click Remove my info

A new page will load, prompting a search for your information

Search and find info

A new page will load with the words "Send my opt-out request" at the top

Submit email

The website will send you an email, asking you to confirm the removal of information

A second email will confirm your information removal.

Search https://www.truepeoplesearch.com/removal in your search bar

Verify you aren't a robot, and select proper boxes

A new page will appear, prompting you to search for your name

Select your name and information

A new page will open detailing information, scroll to the bottom, select "Remove this Record"

A new page will open and say note that your request for removal was taken and that your information should be removed within a few hours

