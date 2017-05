What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs... — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We?ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team... — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(3 of 3) is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Watch out, internet! A new email phishing scam involving Google Docs is circulating through people's inboxes.The scam was first reported on Wednesday, where users are sent an email with an invitation to open what appears to be a Google Doc.Clicking on the documentlink brings up what looks like an official page where users can enter their login information for their Google account, allowing for your information to be compromised.Google Docs tweeted about the scam on May 3, warning users "not to click through & report as phishing in Gmail."If you are one of the users who did click the link, Mashable suggests doing the following:Wednesday afternoon, Google tweeted an official statement saying they've taken action to protect users and are working "to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."Be cautious of any Google Doc invites you may receive. This latest scam is reminiscent of another phishing scam that hit Gmail users in January.