What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam

The phishing scam is designed to look like an authentic invitation to view a Google doc.

Watch out, internet! A new email phishing scam involving Google Docs is circulating through people's inboxes.

The scam was first reported on Wednesday, where users are sent an email with an invitation to open what appears to be a Google Doc.


Clicking on the document (WARNING: Do not click the link!) link brings up what looks like an official page where users can enter their login information for their Google account, allowing for your information to be compromised.


Google Docs tweeted about the scam on May 3, warning users "not to click through & report as phishing in Gmail."



If you are one of the users who did click the link, Mashable suggests doing the following:

If you did happen to click on the malicious link and allowed attackers into your account, you can revoke that access relatively easily. First, go to your Google permissions page. There you will find a list of all the apps that have account access. One app, titled Google Docs, is the offender. Revoke its permission immediately, and then change your password.

Wednesday afternoon, Google tweeted an official statement saying they've taken action to protect users and are working "to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."



Be cautious of any Google Doc invites you may receive. This latest scam is reminiscent of another phishing scam that hit Gmail users in January.
