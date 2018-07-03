TECHNOLOGY

WARNING: Your Samsung cell phone could send your photos in random text messages

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Samsung phone sending random text messages (KTRK)

Heads up if you're a Samsung user -- some phones have started randomly texting your photos without your permission.

The scariest part is that the default message app isn't showing that anything has been texted at all. Users only find out the photos have been sent when they're asked about it.

Samsung has said it's currently looking into the problem.

You can protect yourself or your pictures by revoking Samsung message's permission to access your photos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysamsungcellphonesmartphonestext messagestexting
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
New report pinpoints best and worst phone zones around the Triangle
More Technology
Top Stories
Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Triangle
Show More
What we know about the 12 boys and soccer coach found alive in cave after 10 days
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott
More News