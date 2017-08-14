Teen charged with starting huge North Carolina wildfire last year

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen charged with starting huge NC wildfire (WTVD)

LAKE LURE, North Carolina --
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Party Rock wildfire in western North Carolina - one of several stubborn fires that burned for weeks during last year's dry spell in NC and Georgia.

A news release from the town of Lake Lure said the boy appeared in court last week on two misdemeanor counts accusing him of negligently causing fire on public lands.

The fire burned more than 7,000 acres and caused more than $7 million in firefighting costs.

District Attorney Ted Bell said misdemeanors were the maximum charges available because of the circumstances. He noted no buildings were damaged and no one was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirenorth carolina newsAshevilleNorth Carolina
Load Comments
Top Stories
Crash knocks down power lines - Wake Forest Road closed in Raleigh
4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming due in court
What we know about the violent clashes and car-ramming in Charlottesville
Three Cary churches unite for Charlottesville vigil
Work starts Monday on Cary Tobacco Trail tunnel
Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today
Show More
Tropical Storm Gert has strengthened
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Clayton man drowns while visiting Caswell Beach
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
More News
Top Video
Crash knocks down power lines - Wake Forest Road closed in Raleigh
Suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming due in court
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today
More Video