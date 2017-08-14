A 17-year-old has been charged in the Party Rock wildfire in western North Carolina - one of several stubborn fires that burned for weeks during last year's dry spell in NC and Georgia.A news release from the town of Lake Lure said the boy appeared in court last week on two misdemeanor counts accusing him of negligently causing fire on public lands.The fire burned more than 7,000 acres and caused more than $7 million in firefighting costs.District Attorney Ted Bell said misdemeanors were the maximum charges available because of the circumstances. He noted no buildings were damaged and no one was injured.