Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call on Heritage Hills Way at Vodin Street around 9 p.m.
Police said 15-year-old Hannah Viall died at the scene. Two other teens were in the car when it slammed into a tree.
The 15-year-old boy and another 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with injuries.
It's unknown who was driving the car and if the students were wearing seatbelts.
No other information has been released.
