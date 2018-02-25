Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night. (WTVD)

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call on Heritage Hills Way at Vodin Street around 9 p.m.

Police said 15-year-old Hannah Viall died at the scene. Two other teens were in the car when it slammed into a tree.

The 15-year-old boy and another 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with injuries.

It's unknown who was driving the car and if the students were wearing seatbelts.

No other information has been released.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashteen killedWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive
4 killed across 3 southern states following reported tornadoes
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Show More
Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
More News
Top Video
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
More Video