Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say

Images of the Hannah Viall are being placed at the crash site. Cause of crash under investigation. More teens remain in the hospital.

Memorial for 15-Year-Old killed in crash. Victim has been identified as Hannah Viall. A student a Heritage High in Wake Forest.

Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night.Officers responded to a call on Heritage Hills Way at Vodin Street around 9 p.m.Police said 15-year-old Hannah Viall died at the scene. Two other teens were in the car when it slammed into a tree.The 15-year-old boy and another 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with injuries.It's unknown who was driving the car and if the students were wearing seatbelts.No other information has been released.