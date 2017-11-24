Teen driver, three others injured in crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A teen driver and three others were injured in a crash that closed part of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Falls of Neuse Road near Bland Road and Pacific Avenue.

Authorities said a teen driver was ejected from a vehicle and taken to WakeMed with injuries.

Three other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were also taken to WakeMed. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but images from Chopper 11 HD showed a damaged minivan.

The investigation is ongoing.

