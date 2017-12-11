A 19-year-old college student found dead in Falls Lake over the summer had drugs in her system when she drowned, the medical examiner said Monday.According to the report, Annalisa Schulze, of Wake Forest, drowned by accident.The medical examiner said the 19-year-old had marijuana and LSD in her system before she drowned.On August 7, Schulze's body was found floating in Falls Lake. Her death was initially being investigated as a homicide, as authorities awaited autopsy results.Following her death, one of her friends told ABC11 that Schulze graduated from Wakefield High School and was home for the summer from East Carolina University.