Medical examiner: Teen found dead in Falls Lake drowned, had drugs in system

Annalisa Schulze

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old college student found dead in Falls Lake over the summer had drugs in her system when she drowned, the medical examiner said Monday.

According to the report, Annalisa Schulze, of Wake Forest, drowned by accident.
RELATED: Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake

The medical examiner said the 19-year-old had marijuana and LSD in her system before she drowned.

On August 7, Schulze's body was found floating in Falls Lake. Her death was initially being investigated as a homicide, as authorities awaited autopsy results.

Following her death, one of her friends told ABC11 that Schulze graduated from Wakefield High School and was home for the summer from East Carolina University.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningwake county newsbody foundteenagerWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
Four missing Alabama brothers may be heading to NC
Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
Police: Durham woman walking dog sexually assaulted
Pregnant woman accused of robbing pizza man with gun
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
Person County man pleads guilty to killing 81-year old mother-in-law
South Carolina woman accused of choking, assaulting infant
Show More
ACA deadline is Dec. 15, here's how to sign up
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Massive California wildfire now the 5th-largest in state's history
BRRR! More cold air on the way
Geminid meteor shower peaks this Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
More Photos