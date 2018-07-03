CRIME

Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man

EMBED </>More Videos

Kyle Jarrett was found fatally shot June 21. (WTVD)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said late Tuesday night that a teenage girl has been arrested in the shooting death of a 28-year-old Harnett County man on June 21.

Kyle Jarrett was found dead that day inside a home on Arlie Lane in Lillington. He had been shot multiple times.

Now, Alma Isabel Correa Portillo, 17, of Foxfield Court in Angier, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

She is being held at the Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance in court Thursday.

Harnett County deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting
Investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old man in Harnett County Thursday evening.


Warrants for first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery have also been obtained on a second suspect, Jarell Donte Ballentine, 18, also of Angier.

Ballentine is not in custody and Coats asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at (910) 893-9111 or call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harnett county newscrimefatal shootingman killedmurderarrestteenagerLillingtonHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'This is a big mistake:' Dad wants answers in son's death
CRIME
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland
Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from Canadian police
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
More crime
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigate woman's reported kidnapping at Walmart
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Project Lifesaver tracks down vulnerable children, adults who wander
Suspect in pregnant Fayetteville woman's stabbing dies after being shot by police
Show More
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County
Police: Woman dead after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks
More News