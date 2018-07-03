Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said late Tuesday night that a teenage girl has been arrested in the shooting death of a 28-year-old Harnett County man on June 21.Kyle Jarrett was found dead that day inside a home on Arlie Lane in Lillington. He had been shot multiple times.Now, Alma Isabel Correa Portillo, 17, of Foxfield Court in Angier, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.She is being held at the Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance in court Thursday.Warrants for first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery have also been obtained on a second suspect, Jarell Donte Ballentine, 18, also of Angier.Ballentine is not in custody and Coats asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at (910) 893-9111 or call 911.