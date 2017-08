The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a hit and run.They said it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Wendell Falls Parkway. They said a teenager was on a bike when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The teen was thrown off the bike and landed on the shoulder.He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.As for the driver, the only thing investigators know for sure is that it was a dark colored passenger vehicle.