Teen rushed to hospital after falling 25 feet at Orange Co. quarry

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A teen girl was rushed to a hospital after she fell off a 25-foot-cliff and landed in water at a quarry in Orange County, officials say.

Authorities were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday to Eno Rock Quarry at 5120 Laurel Ridge Road off Pleasant Green Road, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

The girl, who officials say is 15-years-old, was pulled from the water by friends who were at the scene.

The girl was taken to Duke Hospital for a thorough evaluation of the injuries sustained from the fall.
