Authorities in Durham are investigating after a 17-year-old was struck by a car while he was walking early Monday morning.It happened around 12:30 a.m. along NC-54.Durham police tell ABC11 that the teen was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Elantra while crossing the street.Authorities said he was walking in the travel lane, in a dark area with no street lights, and wearing dark clothing. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.