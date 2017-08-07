17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating after a 17-year-old was struck by a car while he was walking early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. along NC-54.

Durham police tell ABC11 that the teen was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Elantra while crossing the street.

Authorities said he was walking in the travel lane, in a dark area with no street lights, and wearing dark clothing. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

