Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh that sent one person to the hospital.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A teenage girl is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh on Thursday.

Crews were called to a possible entrapment at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



The Raleigh Fire Department said a person was inside one of the units.

On Thursday crews were called to an apartment fire off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.



Battalion Chief Stephen Page said the victim was taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she remains critical.

The fire appeared to be contained to one apartment.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.
