Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns

Tennesse police say 4 people are dead and several injured after a shooting at Waffle House.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Authorities in Tennessee say the suspect in the Nashville Waffle House shooting is still at large, and possibly with two guns.

Authorities also said, at Sunday's press conference, that the Nashville shooting suspect was arrested last year by Secret Service for being in a restricted area near the White House.

Four people were killed in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee early Sunday, according to police, who credited a bystander with saving many lives by wresting a weapon away from the gunman.


The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. They said they named him as a person of interest because the pickup truck that the gunman used to drive to the restaurant was registered to him.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said three people died at the scene and one person died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Aaron said the gunman arrived at the restaurant and sat in the parking lot for four minutes and shot two people with an assault rifle, then went inside and continued firing.



A 29-year-old male patron inside the restaurant wrested the rifle away from the suspect and tossed it over a counter, Aaron said.

"No doubt he saved many lives by wresting the gun away and tossing it over the counter and prompting the man to leave," Aaron said.

At least four people were injured.

A Waffle House spokesman didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Aaron said the victims' names weren't immediately released.

The suspect, wearing only a green jacket, shed the jacket after fleeing the restaurant. Aaron said he lived at an apartment complex in the area and, based on witness reports, went to the complex and put on a pair of pants.

Aaron said witnesses saw a man in a nearby wooded area, and police dogs were tracking the man, some six hours after the 3:25 a.m. shooting.
