Tense moments outside court as man accused of robbing disable Durham couple appears before judge

The judge has raised the bond for a man who robbed a disabled couple.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A judge raised the bond Monday for a man accused of robbing a disabled couple in Durham.

Eric Lemel Campbell, 29, is accused of robbing 78-year-old Barbara Huggins and 66-year-old Wayne Huggins right after they got off the bus in front of their house earlier this month.

Search on for man who robbed disabled couple
Durham Police filed charges against a man who allegedly robbed a disabled couple, who both use wheelchairs, while they were heading home last Friday.

Police said Campbell snatched the woman's necklace and tried to steal her rings before her husband fought him off.

He was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

During Campbell's appearance in court Monday, Sherman Hinson, a friend of the disabled couple, asked the judge to set the man's bond higher because he said the victims and other elderly and disabled couples are afraid.

The judge ended up raising the bond from $25,000 to $100,000.

Then, outside the court, a friend of Campbell's confronted Hinson.

"I don't need you to come to the courthouse acting like you're their public defender," Campbell's friend yelled. "Because if the really were that (expletive) serious, they would have been down here their (expletive) self!"
