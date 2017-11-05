Texas church mass shooter identified

The gunman in a Texas church mass shooting on Sunday has been identified as a Texas native in his mid-20s, ABC News has learned.

The alleged gunman was ID'd as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, federal and state law enforcement sources confirmed.

At least 27 people were killed and at least 27 injured after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple victims have been transported to a hospital. Connally Memorial Medical Center said they have received six or seven patients from the scene at First Baptist Church.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

Authorities are searching Kelley's social media accounts and said that on Facebook in recent days, he showed off what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun.

An ATF source said that agents are searching the alleged shooter's home for explosives.

People outside the church in Sutherland Springs were filmed crying and holding hands as they prayed together in the wake of the shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldTexas church shootingTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials: 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
One confirmed death after crash on I-40 E
Orange County ambulance involved in accident
Unattended cooking causes fire at townhomes
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Show More
Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom
Deputies investigate shooting in Fayetteville
Durham authorities search for hit-and-run suspect
Durham police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting
Man, 8 dogs killed in Wake Co. house fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos