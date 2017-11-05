Texas church mass shooter identified

The gunman in a Texas church mass shooting on Sunday has been identified as a Texas native in his mid-20s, ABC News has learned.The alleged gunman was ID'd as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, federal and state law enforcement sources confirmed.At least 27 people were killed and at least 27 injured after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.The shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.Multiple victims have been transported to a hospital. Connally Memorial Medical Center said they have received six or seven patients from the scene at First Baptist Church.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.Authorities are searching Kelley's social media accounts and said that on Facebook in recent days, he showed off what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun.An ATF source said that agents are searching the alleged shooter's home for explosives.People outside the church in Sutherland Springs were filmed crying and holding hands as they prayed together in the wake of the shooting.