Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman

The gunman in a Texas church mass shooting on Sunday has been identified as a Texas native in his mid-20s, officials said.The alleged gunman was ID'd as Devin Kelley from New Braunfels, federal and state law enforcement sources confirmed.At least 27 people were killed and at least 27 injured after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.The shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and opened fire, leaving multiple people dead.Authorities are searching his social media accounts and said that on Facebook in recent days, he showed off what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun.An ATF source said that agents are searching the alleged shooter's home for explosives.