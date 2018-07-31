Texas parking garage collapses, damaging more than 20 vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday.

IRVING, Texas --
A portion of a suburban Dallas parking garage has collapsed, sending vehicles and rubble onto others below, but authorities say there are no apparent injuries.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday.

Authorities say a preliminary search indicated no one was hurt. A more intensive search is underway.

Images of the collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.

Sheets of concrete came to rest on some cars. Other vehicles were piled against one another.

The garage provides parking for professional offices in Irving, northwest of Dallas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseparkingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News