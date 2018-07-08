An international team of rescuers is working diligently to extricate the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.The operation to rescue the boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave began Sunday morning, with expert divers entering the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission.After the boys emerge from the cave, they will be evacuated from the cave site via helicopter, provided weather conditions are safe for flying. Upon landing at nearby Old Airport, the boys will be taken via ambulance to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, a hospital official told ABC News.Staff members have shrouded the hospital's entrance with fabric to shield the young patients from the public eye. An entire floor of the 14-story hospital has been reserved for treating the soccer team, according to local media reports. In addition to treatment areas, the hospital will also provide reunion rooms for the young boys and their families.As of Sunday evening local time, four boys had been successfully removed from the cave. The entire operation to rescue all 13 could last two to four days, depending on weather and water conditions, said army Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam.