Thief swipes 85-year-old woman's tricycle - last gift from husband

Roseanne Horowitz, 85, seen here with a friend, told ABC11 the trike was the last gift she received from her late husband, Gerry. They were married for 62 years.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
She can get around on her motorized scooter, but Roseanne Horowitz would much prefer her beloved tricycle.

Horowitz, 85, told ABC11 the trike was the last gift she received from her late husband, Gerry. They were married for 62 years.

"I'm not getting a new trike," Horowitz said. "What's the point? This is like someone invaded and took away something so meaningful."

Roseanne Horowitz treasures the trike she received from her late husband.



Horowitz's son, Steven, explained to ABC11 that the trike was stored and chain-locked around a post in a covered carport outside his mother's residence, Brookdale Senior Living, off Falls of Neuse Road.

When Steven came to visit earlier this week, he found the chain snapped and the tricycle gone.

The family has filed a police report, and Brookdale managers told ABC11 that they are willing to offer whatever help and support the family needs. Horowitz says she was told Brookdale has security cameras, but not directed at the carports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Police.
